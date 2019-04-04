Catholic World News
Chinese Catholics must shun foreign influence, senior Communist leader says
April 04, 2019
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: In 2009, Wang Zuo’an was named director of the State Administration for Religious Affairs.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!