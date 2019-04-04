Catholic World News

Cardinal says that ‘structures of sin’ are pushing Lebanon towards economic collapse

April 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rahi was named head of the Maronite Catholic Church in 2011 and created a cardinal in 2012.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!