Dutch priest suspended after book describes homosexual affairs

April 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Dutch priest has been suspended from ministry after the publication of a book in which he describes his homosexual activities. Father Pierre Valkering described his visits to homosexual saunas and his enjoyment of pornography. Bishop Jos Punt of Haarlem-Amsterdam said that the priest’s attitude and activity were “incompatible with a worthy exercise of the priesthood.”

