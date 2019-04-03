Catholic World News

Lebanon’s president criticized after thanking Russia for support of Christians

April 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun has come under criticism for his public statements in Moscow, thanking the country’s leader, Vladimir Putin, for supporting the Christians of Lebanon. Aoun’s critics complain that the statements suggested a sectarian bias.

