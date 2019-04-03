Action Alert!
Vatican official distinguishes proselytism from missionary activity

April 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, president of the Pontifical Mission Societies, said that missionary activity “for the Church can never be proselytism: it is rather the free offer to man who asks for life and eternity of a journey of life and eternity in Christ.” In doing so, he appeared to identify proselytism with coercion, rather than with proclamation of the Gospel. A footnote in a 2007 doctrinal note of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith made a similar distinction.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

