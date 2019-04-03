Catholic World News

Weekly Mass attendance rate in Australia falls to 11.8%

April 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Mass attendance rate is highest for Eastern Catholics and members of the military, and lowest in the Archdiocese of Hobart (6.7%).

