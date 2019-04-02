Catholic World News

Leading Italian prelate sees ‘enormous need for a widespread synodality’ in life of dioceses

April 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Conferenza Episcopale Italiana (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, the president of the episcopal conference, delivered his remarks at a meeting of leading Italian bishops.

