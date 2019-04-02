Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader calls on state to maintain its secular character

April 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It is so important for us that our state retain its secular character [and] be a home for all and [that] all the churches and religious organizations have not only identical rights, but also responsibilities regarding their state, their people and the law of Ukraine,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

