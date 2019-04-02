Catholic World News

Pope defends decision to reject French cardinal’s resignation after cover-up conviction

April 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his remarks during an in-flight press conference as he returned from his apostolic journey to Morocco.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!