Homosexual tendencies not sinful, Pope confirms in new Spanish-language interview

April 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Tendencies are not sin,” Pope Francis affirmed in a new interview the Spanish outlet La Sexta, when asked whether homosexuality is sinful. Questioned about an earlier statement that parents should consult a psychologist if a child thinks he is homosexual, the Pope said that he did not mean to imply that every homosexual needs psychological help. He said that parents may be “scandalized by something they don’t understand.”

