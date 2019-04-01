Catholic World News

Much anger in today’s Church is righteous: Archbishop Chaput

April 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Philadelphia’s Archbishop Charles Chaput said that “much of the anger in the Church today in righteous and healthy,” during a talk at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Ohio. “Laypeople and priests are angry with their bishops for the abuse scandal, which never seems to end. Bishops are angry with priests for their bad example.” The archbishop also said that many bishops “are also frustrated—to put it gently—with Rome for its unwillingness to acknowledge the real nature and scope of the abuse problem.” He said that it is “self-delusion” to say that “clericalism” is the source of the problem, which in reality is “predatory homosexuality.”

