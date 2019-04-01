Catholic World News

Supreme Court, in 7-2 decision, rules inmate is entitled to his spiritual adviser in execution chamber

April 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: In Murphy v. Collier, the Court considered a Buddhist inmate’s request to have his spiritual adviser present at his execution in Texas.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!