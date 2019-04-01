Catholic World News
Cartel battle leaves church looted, bullet-ridden in western Mexico
April 01, 2019
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place in the Mexican state of Michoacán (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
