Catholic World News

Archbishop Naumann: Hollywood admits abortion is violent

April 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City is chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!