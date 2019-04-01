Catholic World News

Pope Francis appoints French patristics scholar to handle SSPX talks

April 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: A source described Msgr. Patrick Descourtieux, a longtime official of the former Pontifical Commission Ecclesia Dei, as a priest who is “very sympathetic to traditional communities and the SSPX and has good relationships with them all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!