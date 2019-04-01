Catholic World News

Respect the life and dignity of migrants and refugees, Pope Francis pleads

April 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at the diocesan Caritas center in Morocco’s capital (video), Pope Francis described the plight of migrants and refugees as “a great and deep wound that continues to afflict our world at the beginning of this 21st century. A wound that cries out to heaven. We do not want our response to be one of indifference and silence.”

