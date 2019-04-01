Catholic World News

Pope’s April prayer intention: doctors and their collaborators in war-torn areas

April 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s April prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “for doctors and their humanitarian collaborators in war zones, who risk their lives to save the lives of others.”

