Catholic World News

Preserve secrecy of confessions, Pope insists

March 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a March 29 address to participants in a Vatican forum on the “internal forum,” Pope Francis strongly insisted on the secrecy of confession. “The internal forum is an internal forum, and cannot come out into the open,” he stressed. The Pope said that some Church leaders illicitly make decisions based on disclosures made in the internal forum. “Please, this is a sin!” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!