Catholic World News

Chilean cardinal faces prosecutors

March 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Javier Errazuriz, the retired Archbishop of Santiago, Chile, and until recently a member of the Council of Cardinals, has been questioned by prosecutors about his role in the country’s sex-abuse scandal. The cardinal is charged with concealing evidence of clerical abuse. His successor in Santiago, Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati, who faces similar charges, resigned last week.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!