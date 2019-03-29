Catholic World News

Illinois bishops speak out against proposed abortion bills

March 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Chicago Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: “This is not about the right to an abortion, although we would question that,” said Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago. “This is a radical departure from the status quo that goes far beyond Roe v Wade.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!