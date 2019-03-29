Catholic World News
Maltese Catholics criticize Archbishop Scicluna’s leadership on ‘LGBT’ issues
March 29, 2019
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently gave the prelate a new role in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s handling of abuse cases.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
