Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx: Solutions need to be found with the whole Church, not just Rome

March 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: “What we need to imagine is not a new Church, but a Church that situates itself in another way,” Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich said. The influential prelate is president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, president of German Bishops’ Conference, coordinator of Vatican’s Council for the Economy, and a member of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!