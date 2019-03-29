Catholic World News

Senegal bishop urges authorities to permit repairs on historic cathedral

March 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “The entire roof of the Cathedral of St. Anthony of Padua, a historic monument and national heritage, risks collapsing at any time” the cathedral vicar said. “What are the conclusions of the various reports on the state of the building? What really prevents the start of the long-awaited works? “

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!