US bishops’ pro-life chairman praises Trump administration for expanded Mexico City policy

March 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I applaud this administration for working hard to ensure that US taxpayer dollars are not used to perform or promote abortion internationally,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City. He made his remarks as Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced efforts to plug loopholes in the policy.

