Former deacon sues Texas diocese, claiming false abuse charge

March 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A deacon who was removed from ministry in 2008 has filed a lawsuit against the Lubbock, Texas diocese, saying that he was falsely listed as an abuser. The suit filed by Jesus Guerrero says that he was been “a faithful servant of God in the Church Church his entire life.”

