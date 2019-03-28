Catholic World News

Chancellor of Carolina diocese steps down after abuse charge

March 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Mauricio West, the chancellor of the Diocese of Charlotte, North Carolina, has stepped down after a charge of sexual abuse was deemed credible.

