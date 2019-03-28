Catholic World News

Lithuanian president meets with Pope

March 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on March 28 with President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania. Their discussion, the Vatican announced, touched on the Pope’s trip to Lithuania last year, to celebrate the country’s centenary of independence.

