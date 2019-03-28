Catholic World News

Women’s magazine editors who resigned had total editorial freedom, Vatican newspaper editor insists

March 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Monda issued this statement following the resignation of the entire editorial staff of Women-Church-World, a monthly magazine published by the Vatican newspaper.

