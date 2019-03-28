Catholic World News

‘No cemetery, no vote,’ Mumbai’s Christian voters warn ahead of polls

March 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “You don’t have a dignified living. And then you don’t have a dignified death,” said one Catholic layman in Mumbai, where Christians must “pile bodies on top of each other due to overcrowding in cemeteries,” according to the report.

