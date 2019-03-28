Catholic World News

‘Tackle and overcome the devastating effects of the climate crisis,’ leading EU prelate says

March 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union, made his remarks at a recent conference at Georgetown University.

