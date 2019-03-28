Catholic World News

Pope allows ring-kissing after pulling hand away at earlier event

March 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his pastoral visit to Loreto on March 25, Pope Francis permitted dozens of the faithful to kiss his ring for 10 minutes before repeatedly pulling back his hand over the course of 53 seconds.

