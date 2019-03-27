Catholic World News

Release details of China pact, Cardinal Zen urges

March 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has urged the Vatican to release the details of a secret agreement with Beijing. “Otherwise we cannot know whether we are following it or not,” he reasoned. The cardinal dismissed charges that he has been disloyal to Pope Francis by criticizing the accord. He said that as a member of the College of Cardinals he is bound to give the Pontiff his opinion.

