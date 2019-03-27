Catholic World News

In victory for pro-life protesters, federal court bars Ohio city from enforcing ordinance

March 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: “Activity protected by the First Amendment,” a district court stated, includes “unamplified prayer, preaching, worship, singing worship songs, playing worship songs with instruments such as the acoustic guitar and violin, holding pro-life signs, distributing literature, and engaging passersby with their pro-life message.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!