Pope makes surprise visit to Pontifical Lateran University, leads Lenten meditation

March 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Themes of the meditation included martyrdom and faithfulness to God. Pope Francis said that “fidelity to the Gospel and acceptance of the rich patrimony of the Church’s traditions is intended to provide you with a ‘healthy’ perspective of the times in which we live,” according to the report.

