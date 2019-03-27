Catholic World News

Pope changes canon law: religious who abandon community life for 12 months to be dismissed

March 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “community life is an essential element of religious life,” Pope Francis revised provisions of the Code of Canon Law. “According to the revised canons, religious who have been ‘illegitimately absent’ from their religious house for a full 12 months are dismissed ipso facto from their Institutes,” according to the report.

