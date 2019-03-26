Catholic World News

Pope encourages Romans to ‘take care of each other’

March 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During a visit to Rome’s mayor on March 26, Pope Francis said that the city, at its best, should be “a united community, living in harmony, acting not only for justice, but in a spirit of justice.”

