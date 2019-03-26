Catholic World News

Catholic churches are being desecrated across France—and officials don’t know why

March 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “15 vandalism attacks had been registered nationwide during the month [of February], along with 15 robberies, 10 acts of profanation, and one torching incident,” according to another recent report.

