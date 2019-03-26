Catholic World News

Nearly 2 million attend March for Life in Argentina

March 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The march took place in 200 locations, with over 300,000 marching in Buenos Aires, the nation’s capital.

