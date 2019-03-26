Catholic World News

New school choice federal tax credit bill introduced in House, Senate

March 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Education Freedom Scholarships, proposed by US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, would “provide for a $5 billion annual federal tax credit for voluntary donations to state-based scholarship programs.”

