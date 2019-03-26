Catholic World News

Austrian bishops criticize ‘national egoism,’ affirm support for European integration

March 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As the 2019 European Parliament election approaches, Austria’s bishops called on the faithful to reflect on “fundamental issues,” including, in the words of the report, “the digitization and consequent transformation of the labor market; climate change; armed conflicts at the political borders of Europe; and peace, migration, and the need to find a just solution in the context of a common European policy.”

