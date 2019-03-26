Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to Holy House of Loreto as home of the young, families, and the sick

March 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During a brief pastoral visit to the Sanctuary of the Holy House of Loreto, Pope Francis celebrated Mass, signed an apostolic exhortation on young people, the faith, and vocational discernment, and addressed the faithful (video). He asked the Capuchin Franciscan friars to extend the shrine’s hours into the evening, so that it may become even more a place where young people come to pray and discern their vocation.

