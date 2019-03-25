Catholic World News

Pope signs post-synod document on youth and vocation

March 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his March 25 visit to Loreto, Pope Francis signed Christus Vivit (“Christ Lives”), the apostolic exhortation summarizing the work of the 2018 Synod of Bishops, which was devoted to youth and vocation. The Vatican is expected to release the text of the document soon.

