Catholic World News

Self-interest must not guide UK foreign aid, prelates write

March 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: “We tire of being told what’s best for British interests; what is best for British interests is people around the world able to flourish in their own communities and an aid budget focused on that,” said Bishop John Arnold of Salford, chairman of CAFOD (the English bishops’ relief and development agency), who was joined by an Anglican prelate.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!