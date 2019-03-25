Catholic World News

Spanish Civil War martyr beatified

March 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Mariano Mullerat i Soldevila (1897-1936) was a husband, father, physician, mayor, and journalist who was martyred in Catalonia during the Spanish Civil War. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, presided at the Mass of beatification in Tarragona Cathedral on March 23 (video).

