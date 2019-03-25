Catholic World News

Pope begins 1-day pastoral visit to Loreto

March 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Several Popes have made pilgrimages to the Sanctuary of the Holy House of Loreto, but Pope Francis will be the first to celebrate Mass there since Blessed Pius IX, according to L’Osservatore Romano (Italian edition). Pope Francis will entrust to the Blessed Mother the fruits of the 2018 Synod of Bishops on Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment.

