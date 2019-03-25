Catholic World News

Turkey’s new Vatican ambassador, Erdogan’s former press advisor, meets with Pope

March 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Lütfullah Göktas, an alumnus of the Pontifical Gregorian University and former press aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is Turkey’s new ambassador to the Holy See. The nation of 81.3 million (map) is 99.8% Muslim.

