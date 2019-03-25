Catholic World News

Prelates offer prayer, solidarity for survivors of Cyclone Idai

March 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The cyclone—one of the worst on record—affected millions of people in Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!