Pope Francis wants psychological testing to prevent problem priests. But can it really do that?

March 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Standard psychological testing, it’s not very good in ferreting out sexual difficulties among the general population,” said Msgr. Stephen Rossetti, former head of the Saint Luke Institute in Maryland, in an article that first appeared in the Washington Post. “We’ve been working hard to figure out what to do, how do we better understand sexuality.”

