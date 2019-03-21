Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper pays tribute to Los Angeles Jesuit’s work with gang members

March 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian edition, p. 5)

CWN Editor's Note: Father Greg Boyle, SJ, founded Homeboy Industries in 1988. He is the author of “ Tattoos on the Heart: The Power of Boundless Compassion.”

