Catholic World News

Korean cardinal speaks out against abortion, death penalty

March 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, 75, was appointed archbishop of Seoul and apostolic administrator of Pyongyang in 2012 and was created a cardinal in 2014.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!